Aruna accuses Cong govt of diverting Central funds

Mahabubnagar: BJP National Vice President and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna has alleged that the State government is diverting Central funds meant for Gram Panchayats and failing to support village development, urging voters to elect BJP-backed candidates in the upcoming second phase of Sarpanch elections on December 14. Speaking at a press conference in Narayanpet on Friday, she said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is solely responsible for most rural development works, while the state government has not cleared even pending Panchayat bills.

Aruna criticised the growing role of money in Panchayat elections, alleging that votes were being purchased for amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000. She also accused the state of providing zero financial support to Panchayats and failing to release funds for completed works.

Recalling promises made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy when he served as TPCC Chief, she said the government had not cleared any pending Sarpanch bills despite assurances. She added that the Centre had even started transferring funds directly to Sarpanch accounts due to what she termed consistent diversion of funds by the state.

Aruna sharply attacked the government for selling lands to run the administration and alleged that pensions and salaries were being paid using such revenues. She said the state owes Rs 60,000 to each woman under its promise of Rs 2,500 per month and accused it of misleading women by distributing sarees instead of clearing dues.

The MP urged voters not to fall for money distributed during the elections and instead choose candidates who can ensure real development. She pledged Rs 10 lakh per village from her MP funds for development if BJP-backed candidates win.