Arya Vaishyas should grow politically: Dhanpal

Nizamabad: “We, who are ahead in all fields, are lagging behind in a political field. Arya Vaishyas should grow politically as well and we should play a key role in forming the government,” said MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana. On Sunday, he participated as the chief guest in the victory ceremony of the Arya Vaishya Urban Association and affiliated associations organized at Sri Rama Garden.

Speaking on this occasion, Suryanarayana lauded the history of the Arya Vaishya Sangh, established in 1944. “Arya Vaishyas are synonymous with service in the society and are at the forefront in providing services in all fields, from food distribution programs to education, medicine and spiritual services,” he said. The MLA said that they are ahead in creating wealth and paying 80% of taxes to the government, and that they are proud of our service in the free schemes given by the government. “Even after 76 years of independence, no leader has thought about the development of the poor of the upper castes. After BJP Modi came to power, the credit goes to Modi for thinking about the poor of the upper castes and providing 10% EWS reservation,” he said.

Congratulating all the newly elected members, he said that the new president and executive committee should remember that their responsibility has increased with this victory. He also appealed to them to work hard for the development of the association by implementing the promises made in the elections.

Former MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, former Municipal Chairman Mukka Devender Gupta, Arya Vaishya Urban Sangha President Dhanpal Srinivas Gupta, General Secretary Illendula Prabhakar, presidents of various affiliated associations, association leaders and others participated in this programme.

