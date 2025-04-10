Asifabad: ITDA PO inspects ashram school

ITDA PO Kushbu Gupta has ordered the teachers of the ashram schools to provide better education to students.

On Wednesday, the PO made a surprise visit to the ashram school in Rebbena mandal centre. She inquired from the officials about the education, medical and food facilities being provided to the students. Speaking on this occasion, the PO said that along with quality education, nutritious food should be provided to the students as per the menu every day.

She also suggested that education should be given to the students in a manner that is understandable to the students in terms of subjects. She directed that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria spread by mosquitoes.

He said that appropriate precautions should be taken to ensure that the kitchen, store room, drinking water and toilets are clean every day. Later, she taught lessons to the students in the classroom.

He asked questions about the subjects. Teachers were advised to make it mandatory for every student to learn reading and writing. She inquired about the children drinking borewell water due to the functioning of the RO plant in the Ashram School in Goleti.