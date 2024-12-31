Asifabad: Students appeal to construct school building

Asifabad: While the authorities entertain various kinds of please at the Prajavani programmes held at the Collectorate, they were amused when students from a village throng the venue with their de-mand on Monday.

The students along with villages came to the Collectorate and handed over a petition to the Additional Collector, demanding the construc-tion of a school building in Vavudam village un-der Asifabad mandal in the district.

They expressed concern that the authorities and public representatives were not paying attention to their pleas.

In 2019, the officials who said that the previous government would de-molish the dilapidated school building next to the tribal primary school and sanction a new building, said that even though years are pass-ing by, the officials do not care. They asked to build a concrete building.

Additional Collector M David said that the au-thorities should take steps to resolve the issue.