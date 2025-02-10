Live
- Election staff should strictly follow the rules given by the Election Commission
- Captain America Takes Over Chennai Comic Con with Thrilling Red Hulk Experience
- South Korea: NHRCK meets over agenda on Yoon's right to fair trial
- Foreign Affairs Advisor Hossain to meet EAM Jaishankar in Muscat: Bangladesh media reports
- Cong MP questions own party, calls for fundamental changes in organisation
- Valentine’s Day 2025: Tech, Style and Innovative Gifts for Your Loved One
- Wordle Today #1332: Clues, Hints, and Answer for February 10, 2025
- Industrial, logistics space absorption in India to exceed 25 pc annual growth
- Calcutta HC warns Bengal Police of summoning CAPF for demolition if it fails
- Malaysia celebrates Swami Vivekananda's vision of tolerance and peace for mankind
Just In
Attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple Priest Sparks Concern Over Extremist Ideologies
The recent attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple’s head priest, Rangarajan, has raised concerns over growing religious extremism.
HYDERABAD: The recent attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple’s head priest, Rangarajan, has raised concerns over growing religious extremism. The Moinabad police arrested the prime accused, Veera Raghava Reddy, on Sunday (February 9, 2025), while efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the assault.
The attack, which took place on Friday (February 7, 2025), involved a group of men trespassing into the priest’s residence near the temple and allegedly assaulting him over a religious disagreement. The incident has sparked debates about the increasing influence of radical elements in religious discourse.
Following the assault, the priest’s father, M.V. Soundararajan, who also serves as the convenor of the Temples Protection Movement, condemned the attack. He claimed that individuals identifying themselves as descendants of the Ikshwaku clan were attempting to establish "Rama Rajya" through the formation of private militias to punish those who did not align with their ideology. “They have misunderstood the true concept of Constitutional Rama Rajya. My son refused to associate with them, and they seriously manhandled him,” he stated.
The incident has prompted discussions about the dangers of fringe groups using religious narratives to justify violence. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and emphasized that such acts of vigilantism will not be tolerated.