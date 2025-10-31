  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Azharuddin to be sworn in minister today

Azharuddin to be sworn in minister today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Cricketer turned politician Mohd Azharuddin is set to be sworn in as minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Cabinet on Friday....

Hyderabad: Cricketer turned politician Mohd Azharuddin is set to be sworn in as minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will administer the oath at 12.15 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Officials said the new minister's family members, well-wishers, Congress senior leaders, MLAs, MPs and ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Soon after assuming office,

Azharuddin will participate in the byelection campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. He will also meet a group of Congress leaders to finalise his strategy to be taken in the election before kickstarting the campaign.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick