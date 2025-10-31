Live
- 121 farm workers rescued
- Man gets 20 yr jail term for raping minor
- Kanakadasa Jayanti to be celebrated as state fest on Dec 8
- Pushpayagam performed at Tirumala
- ECI to rule on Azharuddin cabinet induction and CM's promises
- BRS gripes about Naveen Yadav’s strong-arm ‘tactics’ against cadre
- Nadendla vows to procure every grain of paddy
- FGG launches voter awareness drive ahead of Jubilee Hills by-poll
- Resolving public issues is the govt’s primary goal: Minister
- KTR to hit campaign trail in JH with roadshows from today
Azharuddin to be sworn in minister today
Hyderabad: Cricketer turned politician Mohd Azharuddin is set to be sworn in as minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will administer the oath at 12.15 pm at Raj Bhavan.
Officials said the new minister's family members, well-wishers, Congress senior leaders, MLAs, MPs and ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Soon after assuming office,
Azharuddin will participate in the byelection campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. He will also meet a group of Congress leaders to finalise his strategy to be taken in the election before kickstarting the campaign.
