Azharuddin to be sworn in minister today

Hyderabad: Cricketer turned politician Mohd Azharuddin is set to be sworn in as minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will administer the oath at 12.15 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Officials said the new minister's family members, well-wishers, Congress senior leaders, MLAs, MPs and ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Soon after assuming office,

Azharuddin will participate in the byelection campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. He will also meet a group of Congress leaders to finalise his strategy to be taken in the election before kickstarting the campaign.