Baldia chief, MLA meraj inspect areas in Old City

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi has directed officials to carry out an extensive survey of the sewage system in Yakutpura constituency. On Wednesday, the Commissioner inspected various areas in Yakutpura, accompanied by Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj and corporators.

The Commissioner visited several localities including Rangeli Khidki, Hussain Koti, Maula ka Chilla, Ganga Nagar, Murgi Naala, and Rein Bazar. His first stop was to assess the sewage overflow issue in Rangeli Khidki. During the inspection, the maintenance officer informed him that the sewer system in Ganga Nagar, originating from Jahangir Nagar, was constructed during the Nizam's era and had been experiencing overflow problems for the past few years. In response, the Commissioner directed the project engineering officers to carry out a thorough survey of the sewerage system and prepare a detailed report. He emphasized the importance of understanding the current state of the drains, given their historical significance from the Nizam's rule.

Following this, an inspection of the Ganga Nagar drain took place at Maula ka Chilla. The MLA conveyed to the Commissioner that the works were going on for the last three years. He urged the concerned agency to expedite the ongoing work. He emphasised that funding was not an issue and insisted that the project should be finalized within the designated timeframe. In response, the Commissioner instructed the Zonal Commissioner to take immediate action, as residents reported significant challenges due to garbage buildup in the drain, leading to water stagnation that was entering into their homes. The residents conveyed to the Commissioner that the existing box drain system at Rein Bazar was failing to effectively channel rainwater, resulting in stagnant floodwaters that were seeping into their homes. In response, the MLA Jaffar Hussain urged the Commissioner to consider the proposals submitted for Rs 1.60 crore to address the box drain issue. The Commissioner then instructed the engineering officer to prepare a comprehensive report detailing the necessary work.

Ilambarthi later proposed that the construction work be executed with urgency, ensuring that it does not cause any inconvenience to the residents once the tender process is finalised.

Commissioner Ilambarithi emphasised the necessity of a comprehensive master plan for drain development, similar to the road development initiative. This strategic approach is essential for the organized development, maintenance, and enhancement of Hyderabad's stormwater drainage system. By implementing such a plan, we can effectively address the flooding issues and seamlessly integrate existing drainage systems with the city's new urban growth.

The Commissioner highlighted that the drainage improvements were initiated under the SNDP to alleviate issues for residents in the Old city. He detailed that preparations for the second phase of the SNDP project, with an investment of Rs 545 crore, are already in tender process. He urged officials to ensure that the ongoing work in the old city is completed before the next monsoon season.