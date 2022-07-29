Bandi to resume yatra from Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta: State BJP leader Gangidi Manohar Reddy on Friday informed that the third phase of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra, which is going to start from the feet of Yadadri Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy on August 2, aims at bringing the problems of the people to the attention of the government and solve them.

Gangidi inspected the site of the open meeting to be held at Yadagirigutta on August 2 and unveiled pamphlets of the Yatra. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Praja Sangrama Yatra, which will start in Yadagirigutta, will pass through 12 Assembly and 2 Parliament constituencies in five districts.

The yatra will cover 328 kilometers in scheduled 24 days. He said that after puja at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, a huge public meeting will be organised on the outskirts of Yadagirigutta town.

The padayatra will pass through Bhongiri, Bhuvaniri via Pochampally, Chinkondur and Gundrumpally. He said that the padayatra will touch the places associated with the history and culture of Telangana.

The yatra will conclude on August 26 with a huge public meeting at the Bhadrakali temple at Hanamkonda.

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and national leaders of BJP are invited to the public meetings held during this yatra, he informed.

He said that the Padayatra is being organized to resolve the problems of the people.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay took up Praja Sangrama Padayatra in order to transform Telangana into a democratic Telangana without problems

The State government, CM and Ministers started responding to people's issues after Sanjay started Padayatra, he asserted. People have come to believe that BJP is an alternative to TRS, he added.

The third phase of padayatra is being conducted in 12 Assembly constituencies in Bhongir, Nalgonda and Warangal.

In this press meet, BJP leaders Virender Goud, district president PV Shyamsunder Rao, former MLAs Bikshamaiah Goud, NVVS Prabhakar, Yatra district leader Dasari Mallesham, Guduru Naryan Reddy and others participated.