Basara temple devpt hit by mismanagement

Nirmal: Two newly constructed buildings that include a Rs 9 crore 100-room TTD guest house and a Rs 3 crore administrative bungalow are set to be inaugurated in Basara Mandal of Nirmal district on July 10 by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha. However, controversy brews as locals allege the furniture procurement for these buildings is being rushed without a formal tender process.

The inauguration coincides with Guru Purnima, and officials are said to be fast-tracking last-minute purchases based on only three quotations submitted to the Endowments Department in Hyderabad. This comes amid wider allegations of mismanagement and neglect at the Basara Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple, where devotees report poor amenities and arbitrary functioning following the removal of a full-time Executive Officer.

Arbitrary rule by temple officials?

After the change in government, the current administration removed the full-time Executive Officer (EO) at Basara Saraswati temple and appointed an in-charge EO. In the absence of a full-time EO, temple officials are reportedly acting arbitrarily. Each department is functioning independently, with temple officials who are government employees neglecting their duties and relying on lower-level staff and daily wage workers.

Due to the lack of basic amenities like drinking water, accommodation, queue lines, and online ticketing, pilgrims are facing severe difficulties. Devotees from distant places have expressed frustration over the mismanagement.

Locals and devotees strongly allege that the state government is indifferent toward the renowned pilgrimage site of Basara Sri Gnana Saraswati Temple. Despite allocating Rs 50 crore for development during the 10-year BRS rule, the funds were reportedly not utilized effectively.

Even though the then Endowments Minister hailed from Nirmal district, he allegedly showed no interest in the temple, leading to his political downfall. Devotees are now urging the current government to open its eyes and sincerely work toward the temple’s development.

