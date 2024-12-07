  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Beauty breeds confidence, says Mayor Sunil Rao

Beauty breeds confidence, says Mayor Sunil Rao
x
Highlights

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that beauty brings joy and happiness and helps one feel confident. He attended the 9th anniversary of Success...

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that beauty brings joy and happiness and helps one feel confident.

He attended the 9th anniversary of Success Institute of Beauty Solutions held at Film Bhavan here on Friday. He appreciated the organiser, Swapna, who set up an institute in Karimnagar with a good idea, trained many people and encouraged them to become self-employed.

On this occasion, he presented certificates to the 18th batch trained students. The organiser Swapna said that so far more than 700 students have been trained by the organisation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick