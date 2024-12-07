Live
Beauty breeds confidence, says Mayor Sunil Rao
Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that beauty brings joy and happiness and helps one feel confident.
He attended the 9th anniversary of Success Institute of Beauty Solutions held at Film Bhavan here on Friday. He appreciated the organiser, Swapna, who set up an institute in Karimnagar with a good idea, trained many people and encouraged them to become self-employed.
On this occasion, he presented certificates to the 18th batch trained students. The organiser Swapna said that so far more than 700 students have been trained by the organisation.
