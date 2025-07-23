Bhatti cries foul over BJP’s stance on TG caste survey

Hyderabad: Refuting the accusations of BJP State president N Ramchander Rao that the Telangana’s caste survey was unscientific and flawed, the Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated that the survey was conducted adhering to scientific standards and with proper planning. Condemning the BJP’s criticism, he called it disruptive politics aimed at obstructing positive social change.

Deputy CM who was briefing to media on the recently conducted Socio-Economic Caste Survey by the State Government at Secretariat expressed his anguish after the Telangana BJP reportedly criticised the implementation of the survey. He elaborated on the chronology of events leading up to the survey, underlining the transparent scientific approach adopted by the government. He stated that the ‘Telangana Model’ of caste-based socio-economic data collection is now drawing nationwide attention and appreciation for its inclusive and data-driven methodology.

Bhatti Vikramarka attributed the conceptual foundation of the survey to Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi. He said that it was Rahul Gandhi’s idea to initiate such a survey in Telangana, and this has now had a ripple effect at the national level, prompting the Union Government to consider including caste-related data in the upcoming national census.

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed the media that a high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and comprising key ministers including himself, will visit New Delhi on July 24.

The delegation aims to brief the Congress central leadership on the modalities and execution of the caste survey in Telangana.

In addition, the delegation will meet Members of Parliament across party lines to garner support for the proposed legislation that would enable the inclusion of caste data in the national census. The State Government is committed to championing the cause of social justice and equitable development through informed policymaking based on comprehensive data, he added.