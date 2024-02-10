Bhatti Vikramarka tables Telangana budget in the assembly, here re allocations

Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has introduced the budget in the assembly for fiscal year 2024-25 with a total expenditure of Rs. 2,75,891 crore with 2,01,178 crore rupees being allocated for revenue expenditure and 29,669 crore rupees for capital expenditure.

Addressing the house, the minister said that the Telangana is committed to improving the lives of its citizens and prioritizing the welfare of the disadvantaged. He said that their goal is to provide support and assistance to those in need and promote equality and well-being for all.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that under the inspiration of Indiramma Rajyam, we have announced six guarantees for the welfare of the people, which we will implement rigorously. "Despite the challenges in the national economic situation, we will strive to provide employment opportunities and ensure prosperity for the people," FM said.

Further speaking, the minister said that the although the economic growth rate has declined, Telangana still ranks fifth among states with high wealth accumulation. He said budget of Rs. 53,196 crore has been allocated for the implementation of the six guarantees, with various departments receiving specific funding such as Ra. 774 crore rupees for the IT department, Rs. 40,080 crore rupees for the Panchayat Raj department, Rs. 11,692 crore for the Municipal Administration department, Rs. 19,746 crore for the Agriculture department, and Rs. 1,250 crore for SC, ST Gurukul buildings. Additionally, Rs 7,740 crore have been allocated for housing construction, Rs. 28,024 crore for irrigation projects, and Rs. 9,150 crore rupees for BC welfare.