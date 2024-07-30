BIg Breaking: Congress MLA Joins BRS.

Gadwal : The Congress party has faced a major setback as Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy has returned to his roots. After switching to Congress following the Assembly elections, he has now met with KTR during the recent Assembly session and confirmed his continuation with BRS. While CM Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders were attending the second phase of the loan waiver program, Krishnamohan's decision to rejoin BRS stands out as significant.





