Bird Flu Outbreak in Abdullapurmet: Thousands of Chickens Perish

Hyderabad : Panic has gripped poultry farmers in Abdullapurmet Mandal following an outbreak of bird flu. Thousands of chickens in a local poultry farm have succumbed to the virus, causing significant distress among farm owners.

Officials had collected chicken samples four days ago for testing. Upon confirmation of bird flu, poultry farmers are now on high alert, fearing further losses and potential spread. Authorities are expected to take necessary containment measures to prevent escalation. Further updates on government response and precautionary guidelines are awaited.