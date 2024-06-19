BJP demands completion of Mukamamidi works

Kothagudem: Despite being one of the oldest dams in erstwhile Khammam district, the Mukamamidi project is currently in a dire state as the state government has not yet released adequate funds to take up repair works on it.

BJP leaders led by district president KV Ranga Kiran visited the project and interacted with tribal farmers. They came down heavily on the Congress government for neglecting the project. They flayed that the previous BRS government, too, did not care for the project upkeep.

Ranga Kiran pointed out that the dam that used to provide irrigation to about 3,326 acres belongs to tribals spread across 10 villages. The dam was laid in 1979 by the Chief Minister J Vengal Rao, it was inaugurated in 1980 by M Channa Reddy. Constructed with a gross capacity of 27 feet, the reservoir currently has a storage capacity of just 10 feet due to accumulation of slit. Meanwhile the dam’s weir has also been damaged at two pints. In light of this, the irrigation department officials had sent proposals to the government for allocating Rs 21 core. But only Rs 9 core sanctioned by the BRS government only. So far, works worth Rs 6 crore were completed and the remaining funds were lying unused, said the BJP district chief. The delay meant that the authorities concerned have not been able to take-up either slit removal or report weir so far he alleged. Due to negligence of officers now the machinery of gates and others were lying disused, he added.

Ranga Kiran appealed to the government to immediately take up repairs to save tribal farmers. He said tribal farmers in 10 villages depend on rain water. Due to scarce rainfall, the crops were withering away.