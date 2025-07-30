BJP Demands Immediate Release of Scholarships and Fee Reimbursement for Students in Aija

Gadwal: Under the leadership of BJP Aija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy and BJP Aija Mandal President Gopalakrishna, a protest was organized today at the New Bus Stand in Aija demanding the immediate release of student scholarships and fee reimbursement by the Telangana State Government.

The demonstration witnessed the participation of S. Ramachandra Reddy, former BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president, and Shiva Reddy, BJP’s Gadwal Assembly constituency candidate. A large number of BJP activists and students joined the protest, raising slogans against the Congress-led state government.

Speaking at the protest, Ramachandra Reddy strongly criticized the ruling Congress government, stating that although it came to power promising change, there has been no visible relief for the common people, especially students.

> “The condition of students in the state is appalling. Students from poor and middle-class families are living in constant fear about their future. Government colleges do not have adequate seats, and when students join private institutions, the government fails to release the promised fee reimbursement even after their education is completed,” said Ramachandra Reddy.

He further remarked that due to the lack of financial support, students are being forced to abandon their education and take up daily-wage jobs or labor work for survival.

> “Ironically, while the government is quick to impose taxes on everything from school shoes to hair ribbons, it fails to allocate even a small portion of these taxes towards releasing pending scholarships and reimbursements,” he added.

Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that scholarships are crucial for students’ academic growth and future. Currently, thousands of students across Telangana are still awaiting the disbursement of their scholarship amounts, causing distress among both students and their parents.

He warned the government that if this neglect continues, the student community's anger will rise, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government will have to face the consequences in the form of widespread protests and electoral backlash.

Prominent BJP leaders and participants in the protest included Aija Town Vice President Lakshman Goud, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, Pulikal Rajasekhar, K. Mahesh, Rajasekhar, along with a large number of students who came forward to voice their grievances and demand justice.