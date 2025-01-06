BJP Demands Immediate Water Release to Save RDS Farmers' Crops

Gadwal: Farmers under the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) are facing severe hardships as Karnataka farmers allegedly divert water illegally. Despite Tungabhadra Dam holding water at a level of 1628 feet, the allocated 15.9 TMC of water as per the indent has not been released for the past 11 days. As a result, crops such as paddy and maize planted in the Alampur constituency are withering, and farmers are on the brink of massive losses if water isn't released within the next two days.

The RDS ayacut farmers, who depend on the water for their Rabi crops like maize, chili, tobacco, and groundnut, are deeply concerned about the lack of water supply. On December 26, Karnataka was supposed to release 1.078 TMC of water from the Tungabhadra Dam to RDS, but the water has not reached the ayacut due to illegal diversions by Karnataka farmers. Additionally, the water expected from the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme has also failed to arrive, further worsening the plight of the farmers.

BJP leaders criticized the local Congress MLA, MLC, and constituency leaders for their inaction in addressing the farmers' issues. They highlighted that during the undivided state era, joint indent water allocation ensured water for both Sunkesula and RDS. However, the current Telangana government has failed to address the concerns effectively.

The BJP leaders urged the Telangana Congress government to hold talks with the Andhra Pradesh government to release both KC Canal water allocations simultaneously, ensuring water reaches Sunkesula and RDS ayacut farmers. S. Ramachandra Reddy also pointed out the discrimination by the Congress government, which is in power in both Karnataka and Telangana, against Telangana farmers.

The BJP leaders demanded immediate action to address the water crisis and protect the interests of RDS farmers.