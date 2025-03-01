BJP District President Submits Petition for Infrastructure Development in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gawal: In an effort to address various pressing issues in the district, BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy met with the District Collector, SE of the Electricity Department, BSNL Divisional Engineer, and SE of the Roads and Buildings Department. He submitted a petition requesting urgent action on these matters.

The BJP delegation emphasized the necessity of resolving critical infrastructure and civic issues in the district, particularly in Aiza town, which is a major hub connecting Gadwal, Kurnool, and Raichur. They pointed out the lack of proper bus stops on key roads, which has been causing inconvenience to the public. As a solution, they urged officials to construct a mini bus terminal at Raichur Chowrasta and health centers in Durga Nagar, along with a four-way junction near the old bus stand and the Government Junior College.

Highlighting the town’s population of approximately 1.2 lakh and a voter base of 70,000, the BJP leaders stressed that buses from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka frequently pass through Aiza. Given its strategic importance, they demanded the construction of a new integrated bus stand with 15 platforms and the establishment of a bus depot.

Furthermore, they sought the removal of old electric poles that obstruct roads from the Ayyappa Swamy Temple on Gadwal Road to the Kurnool-Raichur main junction, replacing them with a central lighting system and a divider.

Another major issue raised was the presence of unused BSNL telephone poles along the town’s roads, which pose a hazard to commuters. The delegation requested their removal to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, they called for the approval of a one-kilometer double road from Telangana Chowrasta via the MRO office to Uttanur Chowrasta. Regarding the construction of a bridge over the Peddavagu stream, they suggested removing the curves near the Valmiki Temple to improve the main road’s alignment. They also demanded a double road from the old bus stand to EClasspuram via the market yard, as the existing road is in poor condition.

The event saw the participation of BJP District General Secretary Ravikumar Ekbote, OBC District President Devadas, Aiza Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Mandal BJP President Gopal Krishna, Narsimhaiah Shetty, and several other BJP leaders.

With these demands, the BJP leadership urged authorities to take swift action to improve the district’s infrastructure and enhance public convenience.