BJP gears up for local body polls; to roll out clear strategy today

Hyderabad: The BJP is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming local body elections in Telangana, with a clear strategy to win the maximum number of seats across Karimnagar and Sircilla districts. The arrival of the BJP State President N. Ramachandra Rao in Karimnagar on Wednesday reportedly hoped for a pivotal moment in the party’s campaign, as leaders and cadres rally around the slogan “Give power to everyone... Give opportunity to the BJP.”

Ramachandra Rao, visiting Karimnagar for the first time since assuming state leadership, will be welcomed with grand arrangements by local BJP ranks. He is scheduled to leave Hyderabad at 8 a.m. and reach Gundlapalli toll gate by 10.30 a.m., where Union Minister and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with hundreds of activists and leaders, will greet him. The convoy will then proceed to Karimnagar, receiving enthusiastic receptions at multiple points, including Alugunur intersection.

At noon, a crucial strategy meeting will be held at Konda Satya Lakshmi Garden, where Ramachandra Rao and Bandi Sanjay will address polling booth presidents, secretaries, and senior leaders from the Karimnagar Parliament constituency. The focus will be on outlining a winning roadmap for the local body elections, emphasizing the central government’s development and welfare initiatives.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has already laid the groundwork for the campaign, conducting meetings with mandal presidents and district executives. He has urged party workers to highlight the role of central funds in village development, contrasting it with the alleged neglect under previous BRS and Congress regimes. Sanjay emphasized that no funds were released to gram panchayats during the 20-month Congress rule and accused state governments of diverting central allocations for administrative expenses.

The BJP leadership is banking on a favorable political climate in Karimnagar, citing the weakening of BRS and the lack of strong Congress leadership. A phase-wise survey has been conducted to identify strong candidates, and another round will follow once local body reservations are announced.

The campaign will spotlight key achievements under Bandi Sanjay’s tenure, including Rs 20,000 crore spent on constituency development, free distribution of 20,000 bicycles to students, 12B status for Satavahana University, autonomous status for Essarar College, and major infrastructure projects like the Sainik School in Rukmapur and multiple ROB constructions.

Additionally, BJP plans to reach out to caste associations and highlight special funds allocated for community development. Under schemes like MP LADS, NREGA, and CRIF, gram panchayats received Rs 10–50 lakh for boreholes, roads, and cemetery walls. These statistics will be shared door-to-door to reinforce the party’s commitment to grassroots progress.

With momentum building and leadership united, the BJP aims to dominate the local body elections and secure chairmanships in key Zilla Parishads. Ramachandra Rao’s visit is expected to energize the cadre and set the tone for an aggressive, development-driven campaign.