BJP leader slams CPM over Kerala CM remarks

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy on Friday expressed his anger on comments made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the BJP-led Union government here in public meeting, on Friday.

Speaking to media people at the district party office along with district party president Galla Satyanrayana, Sridhar Reddy said the CPM is working to impress BRS for trading four Assembly seats in the State. He said, the Kerala CM who participated in Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham state meeting held in Khammam did not spoke about the failures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in agricultural sector. He slammed the Kerala Chief Minister for not demanding CM KCR for implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme in Telangana. The BJP leader said in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan was implementing the scheme which was a prestigious scheme of the Union government. He said the farmers know who are giving the best policies for the farmers in the country.

Sridhar Reddy also condemned the CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram comments about trying to end BJP. He said it was a ridicules comment by Thammineni. He said people know how the left parties work. They (left parties) are working for only their political existence to work with BRS and other parties. They had no policies for people works, Sridhar Reddy said. It showed in the recent by poll in Munugodu, he added.

BJP leaders R Pradeep, Nunna Ravi, Shyam Rathode, Manda Saraswathi, B Chandra Sekhar, Ananthu Upender Goud, Ravi Rathode, Deekonda Shyam and others were participated in the meeting.