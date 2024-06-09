BJP leaders celebrate Modi's Sworn in as PM ceremony

Gadwal: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term, with celebrations led by BJP Aija mandal president Gopalakrishna. Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy noted Modi's significant majority, drawing a parallel to Jawaharlal Nehru's three terms as Prime Minister after independence.

Taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third time is a matter of pride for the country, praising Narendra Modi ji's aim to make the country Vikasit Bharath ,Rama Chandra Reddy the BJP district president praised Modiji as a great visionary leader in the world .

Mandal President Medi Konda Bhim Sen Rao, Raghu Lakshmana Chari and Bheemesh,and activists of BJP participated in this programme.