Live
- Investigation should be conducted on NEET exam paper leakage
- 10 killed in suspected terror attack on bus in J&K
- Five-time MP Pralhad Joshi sworn in as Union Minister
- Amala Paul radiates joy as she awaits the arrival of her baby
- Vidyut Jammwal joins Sivakarthikeyan in AR Murugadoss’high-octane entertainer
- Vishnu Manchu’s epic ‘Kannappa’teaser set for grand unveiling on June 14
- Taapsee blends sensuality and confidence
- PM Modi will come up to expectations of people, says Himachal CM
- Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua
- BJP leaders celebrate Modi's Sworn in as PM ceremony
Just In
BJP leaders celebrate Modi's Sworn in as PM ceremony
Highlights
Gadwal: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term, with celebrations led by BJP Aija mandal president...
Gadwal: Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term, with celebrations led by BJP Aija mandal president Gopalakrishna. Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy noted Modi's significant majority, drawing a parallel to Jawaharlal Nehru's three terms as Prime Minister after independence.
Taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third time is a matter of pride for the country, praising Narendra Modi ji's aim to make the country Vikasit Bharath ,Rama Chandra Reddy the BJP district president praised Modiji as a great visionary leader in the world .
Mandal President Medi Konda Bhim Sen Rao, Raghu Lakshmana Chari and Bheemesh,and activists of BJP participated in this programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS