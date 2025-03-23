BJP Leaders Urge DK Aruna to Address Key Development Issues in Jogulamba Gadwal

Senior BJP leaders from Jogulamba Gadwal district submitted a memorandum to BJP National Vice President and Palamuru MP D.K. Aruna, highlighting key issues in the region and seeking her intervention in addressing them at the central level.

The memorandum, led by former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy, Aija mandal BJP president Gopalakrishna, senior leaders Sanjeeva Reddy, Lakshman Goud, Pulikal Rajasekhar, and Pradeep Swamy, outlined several pressing concerns, including:

1. Approval for Vanaparthi-Mantralayam National Highway (N.H-165):

The leaders requested the central government’s approval for a new national highway from Vanaparthi to Mantralayam via Kottakota, Gadwal, Aija, and Nagaladinne. They emphasized that the highway would significantly enhance connectivity and economic development in the region.

2. Sanctioning of Service Roads for Chennai-Surat Super Fast Expressway (N.H-150C):

With 78 kilometers of the Chennai-Surat Super Fast Expressway passing through Jogulamba Gadwal district, local farmers and landowners are facing accessibility issues due to the lack of service roads. The delegation urged D.K. Aruna to take up the matter with the central government to approve service roads along both sides of the expressway to ease transportation for the affected communities.

3. Establishment of Food Processing Units in Jogulamba Gadwal District:

Given that over 80% of the district’s population depends on agriculture, the leaders emphasized the need for agro-based food processing units to generate employment and boost the local economy. They requested D.K. Aruna’s support in securing central government approvals and funding for setting up these units in the district.

4. Upgrading Aija Town Sub-Post Office to a Head Post Office:

The delegation highlighted that Aija is the second-largest town in the district and requires improved postal services. They requested that the existing sub-post office in Aija be upgraded to a Head Post Office, ensuring better postal facilities for residents.

The meeting concluded with D.K. Aruna assuring the BJP leaders that she would take these issues to the central government and work towards securing the necessary approvals. The BJP leaders expressed confidence that their demands would be addressed soon, leading to improved infrastructure, employment opportunities, and better connectivity in the district.