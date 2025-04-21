BJP MP Etela challenges KTR to debate on a decade of BRS governance

BJP MP Etela Rajender has issued a direct challenge to BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), calling for an open debate on ten years of BRS rule in Telangana.

Etela questioned whether KTR would be willing to come to Abids crossroads for a public discussion on the party's performance over the past decade. He criticised the BRS's recent stance during the MLC elections, where the party reportedly urged corporators not to vote. Calling this move undemocratic, Etela accused the BRS of undermining the democratic process.

He went on to assert that for Hyderabad to remain peaceful and progressive, the BJP must come to power. Further attacking rival parties, Etela labelled the Congress, BRS, and AIMIM as "family-run parties," suggesting they prioritise dynastic politics over public welfare.