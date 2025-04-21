Live
- Resorting to baseless allegations on caste census report serves no purpose: Karnataka HM slams Oppn
- Fake ₹500 Notes in Circulation: RBI, Home Ministry Issue Public Warning
- Best AI Image Generators of 2025
- TN Governor’s VCs conference sparks fresh row amid Chancellor role tussle
- Amazing Health Benefits of Eating Walnuts on an Empty Stomach
- Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh express condolences over Pope Francis’ passing
- Congress accused of attempting to obstruct BRS Rajatotsava Sabha, says Errabelli
- Pope Francis requested for simplified funeral rites
- India close to finalising comprehensive bilateral trade deal with US
- Lyne Originals Rolls Out Next-Gen Audio Accessories Blending Power, Performance & Portability
BJP MP Etela challenges KTR to debate on a decade of BRS governance
BJP MP Etela Rajender has issued a direct challenge to BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), calling for an open debate on ten years of BRS rule in Telangana.
BJP MP Etela Rajender has issued a direct challenge to BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), calling for an open debate on ten years of BRS rule in Telangana.
Etela questioned whether KTR would be willing to come to Abids crossroads for a public discussion on the party's performance over the past decade. He criticised the BRS's recent stance during the MLC elections, where the party reportedly urged corporators not to vote. Calling this move undemocratic, Etela accused the BRS of undermining the democratic process.
He went on to assert that for Hyderabad to remain peaceful and progressive, the BJP must come to power. Further attacking rival parties, Etela labelled the Congress, BRS, and AIMIM as "family-run parties," suggesting they prioritise dynastic politics over public welfare.