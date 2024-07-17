BJP raises a stink over temple land loot in RR

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader Perala Sekhar Rao has come down heavily on the State government for giving away temple lands at throwaway prices in the name of allocation to industries.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said the Congress government in Telangana is following in the footsteps of the BRS government in dealing with the Hindu Charitable and Endowment Properties (HC&EPs).

He said earlier the BRS government had allocated 1,148 acres of temple lands belonging to Sita Rama Swamy Temple in Sitaramapuram village in Shabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district to the business entities.

Taking a cue from its predecessors, once again the Congress government has given away the temple lands allegedly to the business entities close to the powers that be at throwaway prices, he alleged.

Terming it unjustified, he demanded the government reconsider its decision on the policy of HC&EPs and institutions. “The BRS government had handed over thousands of crore worth temple lands at Rs 10 lakh per acre to private entities. He said that there is a stipulation that the government must hold an open auction if it wants to allocate its lands to other entities. The State High Court had made it clear that the State government should follow based on the stipulation. However, in utter disregard to the High Court's directions, the state government has been allocating temple lands indiscriminately, he alleged.

Sekhar Rao alleged that the state government has given 75 acres of the temple land to Premier Energy Global Environment Private Limited and 10 more acres to SS EcoCare Private Limited.

The State government handed over these temple lands in gross violation to the business entities, and the government has no right to give temple lands for a song, he said. He warned that the loss of trust will shun devotees from donating to the temples if the government takes such steps, and urged the State government to protect the temple lands.