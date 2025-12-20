Bojju Patel raises issues related to Adilabad with Jupally

Khanapur: Nirmal district Congress president Vedam Bojju Patel met the Adilabad district in-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Secretariat in Hyderabad on Friday. They discussed the results of the recently held Gram Panchayat elections in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The MLA informed the Hans India that he raised with the minister the major issue faced by tribal communities—construction of Indiramma houses. He explained that when Indiramma houses are sanctioned for tribals living near forest areas, forest officials obstruct them claiming the land belongs to the department.

He also brought to the minister’s attention the problems of rehabilitation colonies, the need for basic infrastructure, and the poor condition of roads in the district. The minister assured that meetings would soon be organised in the district to resolve these issues.

Among those who accompanied the MLA in meeting the minister were former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, former Nirmal DCC president K. Srihari Rao, Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav, Asifabad constituency in-charge Ajmeer Shyam Naik, leader Lok Bhoomareddy, and others.