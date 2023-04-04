  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Breaking news: Another Telangana SSC Question paper is said to have leaked today

Breaking news: Another Telangana SSC Question paper is said to have leaked today
x
Highlights

Telangana: Another question paper is said to have leaked today. It is learned that the Hindi paper of class X leaked at Warangal just in the same...

Telangana: Another question paper is said to have leaked today. It is learned that the Hindi paper of class X leaked at Warangal just in the same manner as it happened in Tandur on Monday when Telugu paper was leaked. This was also leaked on WhatsApp. But who leaked it is yet to be established. This second leak on the second consecutive day has caused concern among students and parents.









Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X