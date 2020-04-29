Breaking News April 29 LIVE Updates: Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Highlights
Breaking News Today 29 April 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news of India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news upd...
Breaking News Today 29 April 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news of India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 29 April 2020 12:31 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: The hearing of the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to the dismissal of former Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will be held today ie. on 29th April 2020.
- 29 April 2020 12:27 AM GMT
Third phase ration distribution from today
In Andhra Pradesh, starting from today to 10th May; 5Kg rice and Dal will be distributed to every personal mentioned in the Ration Card. This third phase of distribution will benefit more the 1.48Cr families. Sanitisers and masks were made available at every distribution point.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story