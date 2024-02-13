BRS opposes remodelling of Telangana State emblem

Warangal: It’s difficult to digest the State government’s decision to remodel the State emblem, BRS Hanumakonda district president and former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Monday, Vinay alleged that the Congress Government was trying to distort the history by removing the welcome arch of the Kakatiya era and Charminar from the State’s official emblem branding them as signs of two political systems.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who didn’t know the significance of Kakatiya arch and Charminar is joining hands with anti-Telangana forces,” Vinay said. It’s time for the two women ministers – Konda Surekha and Seethakka – who belong to Warangal, the seat of power of the Kakatiyas, to oppose the government’s move to remove Kakatiya arch and Charminar from the State’s emblem, he said. Vinay observed the move also as an effort of the Congress to divert the people’s attention from its failure to implement its election promises.

BRS Warangal district president and former MLA Aroori Ramesh said that they would launch a movement if the government goes ahead with its decision. He demanded that Congress focus on implementing its Six Guarantees within 100 days as it promised to the people. Aroori appealed to the people to attend the public meeting in Nalgonda addressed by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Hanumakonda Zilla Parishad chairman Sudheer Babu and KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.