BRS resents open cast mining near heritage site at Ramappa
BRS leaders on Thursday called for the cancellation of proposed open cast mining near the UNESCO Heritage site of Ramappa in Mulugu District.
Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Thursday called for the cancellation of proposed open cast mining near the UNESCO Heritage site of Ramappa in Mulugu District. During a press conference, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, alongside party leader Vasudeva Reddy, emphasized that mining activities would threaten the integrity of the site, which has been recognized as a world heritage location.
Srinivas Reddy pointed out that the historical temple, constructed during the reign of Pratap Rudra, had previously been neglected during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era but gained UNESCO recognition thanks to the efforts of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
He accused the state government of secretly attempting to initiate coal mining near the temple, which could endanger its status. Reddy recalled that the Union Culture Ministry had previously intervened to halt similar proposals. “We will not accept open cast mining. KCR wanted to bring water through a tunnel, but the culture minister warned it would impact the temple, leading us to opt for a pipeline instead,” he stated.
The BRS leader affirmed that the party would pursue legal action against the proposed mining activities.