BRS 'schemes' to shore up JD(S) image in Karnataka

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has been able to influence the friendly JD(S), led by H D Kumaraswamy, to incorporate some of the developmental programmes being implemented by his government in Telangana in the latter's party manifesto for Karnataka elections.

The BRS feels that the JD(S) would come to power in Karnataka as these schemes would add strength to the "popularity of the JD(S)" and would help the pink party both back home and in other parts of the country where it proposes to test the waters during Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. KCR, it is said, has also been giving tips to Kumaraswamy on poll management and garnering the support of voters. KCR also asked Kumaraswamy to make arrangements for the BRS so that it can launch campaign in some identified Assembly segments where the Telugu voters particularly from Telangana are considerably high in the poll-bound state. .

KCR wants the JD(S) to highlight the success stories of various schemes and how it had helped in changing the lifestyle of the beneficiaries. This, KCR feels, would help in influencing the voters and win their confidence. The schemes that have been included in the JD(S) manifesto are Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions, huge allocations for irrigation and hike in salaries of Anganwadi employees among others. It is learnt that some more schemes have been suggested to be included in the final manifesto that would be released soon.

Meanwhile, KCR is preparing a new campaign strategy in consultation with JD(S) leaders for BRS teams that would soon take up the campaign in the areas dominated by Telugu voters.

Though the BRS on record claims that the BJP would be defeated, party circles feel that there is a possibility of fractured mandate and JD(S) would emerge as the kingmaker. At that time, it would insist on incorporating these schemes in the common minimum programme. That can give a new boost to the BRS in Telangana as the state would be going to polls in the next six months.