BRS–BJP secret understanding exposed, alleges Anirudh Reddy

Mahabubnagar: JadcherlaMLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has alleged a covert “understanding” between the BRS and BJP during the first phase of Panchayat elections, stating that both parties collaborated secretly while Congress candidates contested independently. Addressing the media at his camp office on Friday following the announcement of results, he criticised BRS leaders for attempting to politicise the victory of a BJP candidate in his native village, Rangareddy guda.

Anirudh Reddy questioned the moral right of BRS leaders to criticise him when their own candidate secured only 13 votes in Rangareddy guda.

He added that Congress candidates won over 50 percent of the Panchayats across the Jadcherla constituency, whereas BRS failed to even field candidates in several locations.

Drawing parallels, he recalled that during former MLA Lakshmareddy’s tenure, Congress candidate Ajay defeated BRS nominee in Lakshmareddy’s own village, Avancha, with a 560-vote majority.

Similarly, Bukka Venkatesham won as Sarpanch of Kaveramm Peta when Lakshmareddy served as a minister.

He asserted that victory or defeat in his village does not determine his leadership and that he would work with whoever wins.

Listing development works undertaken in Rangareddy guda—such as a Rs 3.5 crore power substation, a Rs 90 lakh CC road, and internal roads in Dalitwada—he noted that villagers may still be upset with him for not being able to remove a sponge iron factory causing local inconvenience.

He explained that the matter is currently in court, delaying fulfilment of his earlier assurance.

Accusing BRS and BJP of colluding, he said leaders of both parties were seen together with winning candidates in places like Rajapur, proving their hidden alliance. He claimed that Congress secured 50 percent of the Sarpanch seats in Nawabpet, Urkonda and Rajapur mandals.

However, internal disputes within Congress, which led to multiple candidates contesting from the same villages, enabled BRS to win in some areas. He cited Urkonda Panchayat, where three Congress candidates contested and BRS won by just 19 votes.

Calling for unity, Anirudh Reddy urged party leaders to set aside differences and work collectively in the upcoming election phases. “With united efforts, Congress could secure decisive victories in the second and third phases,” he asserted.