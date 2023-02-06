Budget 2023-2024 allocation in department wise

Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the budget for 2023-24 on Monday. With the Assembly elections in Telangana scheduled later in the year, this is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's last budget in its current tenure. The Finance Minister announced the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 to be Rs 2,90,396 crores.



Telangana Budget Allocations

Panchayat Raj Rs 31,426cr

Agriculture Rs 26831cr

Irrigation Sector Rs 26885cr

Education Rs 19,093cr

Energy Department Rs12727cr

Health Department Rs12161cr

Municipal Department Rs ₹11372cr

Aasara Pensions Rs 12000cr

Dalit Bandhu Rs 17700cr

SDF for ST Rs 15233cr

Home Department Rs9599cr

BC Welfare Rs 6229cr

Industries- Rs 4037cr

Kalyana Lakshmi- Rs 3210cr

Civil supplies Department- Rs 3117cr

Women & child welfare -Rs 2131cr

Minorities welfare - Rs 2200cr

Roads &Buildings - Rs 2500cr

Forest Department- Rs 1472cr