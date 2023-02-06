Budget 2023-2024 allocation in department wise
Hyderabad: Telangana State Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the budget for 2023-24 on Monday. With the Assembly elections in Telangana scheduled later in the year, this is also the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's last budget in its current tenure. The Finance Minister announced the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 to be Rs 2,90,396 crores.
Telangana Budget Allocations
Panchayat Raj Rs 31,426cr
Agriculture Rs 26831cr
Irrigation Sector Rs 26885cr
Education Rs 19,093cr
Energy Department Rs12727cr
Health Department Rs12161cr
Municipal Department Rs ₹11372cr
Aasara Pensions Rs 12000cr
Dalit Bandhu Rs 17700cr
SDF for ST Rs 15233cr
Home Department Rs9599cr
BC Welfare Rs 6229cr
Industries- Rs 4037cr
Kalyana Lakshmi- Rs 3210cr
Civil supplies Department- Rs 3117cr
Women & child welfare -Rs 2131cr
Minorities welfare - Rs 2200cr
Roads &Buildings - Rs 2500cr
Forest Department- Rs 1472cr