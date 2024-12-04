Live
Buggapadu Mega Food Park inauguration tomorrow
Arrangements inspected
Sathupalli: Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are all set to participate in the inauguration of Buggapadu Mega Food Park scheduled on December 5.
In this regard, district Collector Muzammil Khan visited the Mega Food Park and discussed with the officials of the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation on Tuesday. Nearly 10,000 farmers will participate in the meeting on Thursday, and the concerned officials were advised to arrange drinking water, German hanger tent, quality sound system, adequate chairs, toilets without any problems, and to set up stalls and flexi boards to inform all the aspects related to the food park.
The Collector said that the officials should take care of the protocol.