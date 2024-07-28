Live
- Top 5 Must-Visit Destinations before the year ends
- Luxury meets wilderness: 5 must-visit nature reserves and resorts in Saudi
- Jagan will be served with privileges notice, says Yanamala
- Spreading the idea of India, its culture
- Weaning young minds away from drugs
- Gross injustice to emerging states like Telangana
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th July 2024
- Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offers silk cloths to goddess Bhagyalakshmi amid Bonalu festival
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on 28 July, 2024
- The elegance of Hyderabadi khada dupatta: A timeless tradition
Just In
Centre appoints new Governor to Telangana state
Highlights
The Union Government has appointed senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma as the new Governor of Telangana state.
Hyderabad: The Union Government has appointed senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma as the new Governor of Telangana state.
The incumbent CP Radhakrishnan has been relieved from incharge Telangana Governor.
Jishnu Dev Varma is hailed from Tripura state. He served as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He is also President of Badminton Association of India
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS