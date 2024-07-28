  • Menu
Centre appoints new Governor to Telangana state

The Union Government has appointed senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma as the new Governor of Telangana state.

Hyderabad: The Union Government has appointed senior BJP leader Jishnu Dev Varma as the new Governor of Telangana state.

The incumbent CP Radhakrishnan has been relieved from incharge Telangana Governor.

Jishnu Dev Varma is hailed from Tripura state. He served as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He is also President of Badminton Association of India

