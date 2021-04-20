Centre approves New zonal system in Telangana, issues gazette notification

It is known that the Central Government has approved the new zonal policy adopted by the Telangana government for the recruitment of government employees. Following the powers filed under Clause (1) (2) of Article 371D of the Constitution, the President issued the approval to the Order-2018 issued by the Central Government on Monday night. While there are currently two zones in Telangana, seven new zones have been established in their place.

The policy of these zones is applicable to all other departments except police regulations. KCR government has set up a new zonal system in Telangana, providing 95 per cent employment to locals in a way that is not available anywhere in the country. As per the policy in force till now, 70 per cent of the posts have been allotted to locals. 30% of posts fall into the open category. The KCR government has designed a new zoning policy to provide 95 per cent of the posts to locals, with the perception that local candidates are losing out.

The first four zones are considered as a multi-zone and the next three zones as another multi-zone. Up to now, the district where the students have studied for four consecutive years from fourth class to tenth class is considered as local. From now until the seventh grade, four years in a row, they will become locals wherever they study. Notifications to be issued soon will be filled as per the new zonal policy.

The new zones set up by the government are:

Kaleshwar Zone

Bhupalapalli, Manchiralya, Asifabad and Peddapalli districts.

Basara Zone

Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagittyala districts.

Rajanna Zone

Karimnagar, Siddipet, Siricilla, Kamareddy and Medak districts.

Bhadradri Zone

Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Kottagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts

Yadadri Zone

Suryapeta, Nalgonda, Yadadri, Bhubaneswar and Janagama districts

Charminar Zone

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts

Jogulamba Zone

Mahabubnagar, Vanaparthi, Gadwala, Nagar Kurnool districts.