Centre has cleared double-lane corridors in TG: Kishan

Hyderabad: Ina significant boost to Telangana’s infrastructure development, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved the expansion of key road projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme, following a formal request made in view of the state’s growing developmental needs.

Disclosing this on Sunday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the approved projects involve converting several single-lane roads into double-lane corridors to improve connectivity and support regional economic growth. The sanctioned expansions include: Lemoor Road from Srisailam Highway to Thimmapur (Ranga Reddy district);Kappapahad to Gungal via Thulekalan (Ranga Reddy district);Begumpet to Eliminedu via Madhapur (Ranga Reddy district), and Salugupalli to Thalodi Road (Asifabad district).

Kishan Reddy said that these projects are expected to significantly enhance road connectivity across Telangana, facilitating smoother transportation and contributing to local economic development.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Telangana, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for their continued support and cooperation in the state’s progress. Kishan Reddy said the road expansions are a reflection of the Centre’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure in Telangana and addressing the region’s evolving logistical and economic requirements.