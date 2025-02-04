Centre tells TG, AP to resolve division of assets quickly

Hyderabad: The Union Home Ministry has asked the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to expedite the process to resolve the long-pending divi-sion of assets under the AP Reorganisation Act through legal assistance.

The two Telugu States had locked horns since 2014 on the division of in-stitutions and properties under Schedule IX and X in the AP State Reor-ganisation Act. There are 142 institutions listed under Schedule X of the Act. Of these 142 institutions, 122 are exclusively located in Telangana, 16 are located in Andhra Pradesh and four with service centres are in Telangana. There are 91 institutions listed under Schedule IX.

Secretary Union Home Ministry Govind Mohan held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries and other top officials of the two states in New Delhi on Monday. Officials said that the Union Home Ministry suggested that both the states arrive at consensus on the contentious pending issues by seek-ing legal aid.

The central authorities grilled the two state officials for not taking any initiative to address the issues through a dialogue. In a re-ply, officials of the two states said that the Chief Secretary level meetings were held in Andhra Pradesh last year. However, no progress was made in resolving the issues.

The pending power dues by Andhra Pradesh government and the pay-ment of interest on the dues were also discussed in detail in the meeting without any solution. Officials said that the Union ministry responded positively to the demands to fulfill the assurances made in the reorgani-sation act. The Telangana government apprised the Centre of the pending transfer of funds from Andhra Pradesh, establishment of an integrated coach factory at Kazipet and a steel plant at Bayyaram. Officials said that a clarity on resolving the pending payment of dues will come during the next meeting.