Chakali Ilamma symbol of self-respect: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said the icon of Telangana's Armed Struggle Chityala (Chakali) Ilamma is a symbol of self-respect of the Bahujan and oppressed sections.

The CM paid glowing tributes to her to mark the birth anniversary (September 26). In the backdrop of Telangana National Integration Diamond Jubilee celebrations, he remembered Ilamma's services and her bravery during the Telangana armed struggle, which inspired democratic struggles.

The CM said that the audacity and courage displayed by Ilamma during the armed struggle for land, food and liberation from slavery exhibited Telangana's existence and self-respect. He said Ilamma's life was testimony of the fighting spirit of Telangana. He said the government was striving hard for rights of people with the spirit of Ilamma's self-respect struggle for rights.

The CM said the government was commemorating the sacrifices of all sections by organising official birth and death anniversary programmes of Ilamma.