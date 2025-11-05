Chevella MP pins blame on BRS govt for bad condition of roads

Hyderabad: In the wake of a tragic road accident in Chevella that claimed 19 lives, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has launched a sharp critique of the previous BRS government, blaming administrative apathy and delayed infrastructure development for the deteriorating road safety in the region.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Reddy expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives and underscored the urgent need for comprehensive road upgrades. He attributed the rising number of accidents to a combination of poor road conditions and high-speed vehicular movement, warning that even improved roads could become hazardous without proper planning and enforcement.

The MP specifically pointed to the Hyderabad-Bijapur Highway, which was granted national highway status in 2016. Despite this designation, he said, progress has been sluggish due to bureaucratic hurdles, particularly in land acquisition. “The previous government’s inefficiency in acquiring land has stalled critical stretches, leaving commuters vulnerable,” Reddy stated.

He criticised the earlier BRS regime responsible for the present situation and expressed disbelief that BRS was trying to target him for the accident, besides announcing to hold protests. Reddy asked if he was the one who got the road sanctioned. How he could be responsible, he asked.

Expressing serious reservations towards the casual attitude of the Congress government, he urged carrying out land acquisition properly to ensure the road is laid properly to prevent further accidents.

He further advocated for the full conversion of regional roads into national highways, arguing that such a move would bring in better engineering standards, central funding, and enhanced safety mechanisms.

On environmental concerns, Reddy assured that the ongoing road works would be sensitive to ecological preservation. He noted that the National Green Tribunal had cleared the project and efforts were underway to translocate banyan trees along the route to minimise environmental disruption.

With infrastructure work now underway, Reddy expressed hope that the region would soon witness safer and more reliable road networks. He called for coordinated efforts between state and central agencies to expedite the process and prevent further tragedies.

The Chevella accident has reignited debate over road safety and governance, placing renewed focus on the need for timely infrastructure execution and accountability.