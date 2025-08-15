Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's speech highlights at Independence Day celebrations.

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, we laid the foundations of democratic governance.The speech given by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on that day united crores of Indians and made them move towards the goal. It was not enough to just give speeches.He took action towards that direction and laid a strong foundation for the progress of the country.

We are governing with the goal of making the state of Telangana one of the top in the world, the CM said that the modern India we see today is not a success achieved in five or ten years. It was the hardwork of 79 years. The people's government in Telangana is working with the same spirit. As soon as we took charge on December 7, 2023, the people's government restored democracy in the state.

Revanth Reddy said the government took policy decisions in line with the aspirations and goals of the people, activists and martyrs. We gave priority to the future of farmers, women and youth. We took historic decisions to invent a social Telangana.

With the caste census, the people's government fulfilled made the hundred-year-old dream of the weaker sections.

With the SC classification, we have put an end to the decades-long wait.

"Our government is governing with a two-pronged approach" . There is clarity in our thinking and transparency in implementation. " We have chosen an inclusive development approach that creates miracles by including everyone"

Established Telangana as a role model for the country within 20 months by writing a new history of transparency in governance, modernity in development, and welfare. The state government has started distributing " fine rice” from Ugadi. At a cost of Rs 13,000 crore rupees, we are providing . rice to 3.10 crore people.

The government established a system under the name of Eagle which closely monitored every corner of the state. It is sending shivers down the spines of drug peddlers.

We have filled nearly 60,000 jobs in 20 months, the CM said that within 48 hours of assuming office, we provided free TRc transport facility to women under Mahalaxmi scheme. This scheme has saved Rs. 6790 crores for women.

Recently, crossing the milestone of 200 crore zero tickets is another milestone in our achievements, the CM said that

the previous government left us with mounting debts and arrears of Rs 8,21,652 crore when the People's Government assumed power. Out of this, Rs. 6, 71, 757 crore are debts. Rs 40,154 crore dues are related to the payments of the employees and other schemes. Rs 1,09,740 dues are SC, ST sub plan, Singareni, Electricity and other departments. From total debt, we have completed the debt service of Rs 2,20,676 crore which included Rs 1,32,498 crore principal amount and Rs 88, 178 crore interest amount till the date.

Despite facing financial burden, the state government is working hard to take the state forward from zero to the top level. We are moving forward with the inspiration of the Father of the Nation Gandhiji and the builder of a new India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and the support of the people.