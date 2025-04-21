Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expresses deep condolences on the demise of Pope Francis

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound grief over the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual head of the Roman Catholic Church and a guiding light to millions of Christians around the world. He extended heartfelt condolences to the Christian community and to the countless followers of the Pope across the globe.

The Chief Minister lauded Pope Francis for his extraordinary efforts in promoting love and compassion, advocating for the welfare of the poor, championing environmental protection, establishing peace, and fostering interfaith harmony. He described the Pope's life and work as both inspiring and deeply influential.

Born into a humble family in Argentina and rising to the highest position in the Catholic Church, Pope Francis remained close to the people through his simplicity and humility. Mr Reddy stated that the Pope transformed the image of the Vatican, making it more accessible and relatable to the common man, and will be remembered in history as a revered spiritual leader.

He emphasised that Pope Francis stood as a voice for the marginalised and that his teachings and service will continue to guide future generations.

In this time of mourning, the Chief Minister assured the Christian community of the government's solidarity and support. He prayed for eternal peace to Pope Francis' soul and strength for his followers to bear this great loss.