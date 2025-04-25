Chief Minister Revanth Reddy mourns the passing of eminent scientist Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned scientist and former ISRO Chairman, Padma Vibhushan Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan.

He paid tribute to Dr Kasturirangan’s invaluable services to India's space research sector. He fondly recalled his instrumental role in the successful launches of the PSLV and GSLV during his tenure as Chairman of ISRO from 1994 to 2003, stating that the nation will never forget his contributions.

Revanth Reddy further noted that Dr Kasturirangan had served the nation with distinction in various prominent roles, including as a Rajya Sabha member, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Secretary of the Department of Space, and a member of the Planning Commission. He said that India has lost a great astrophysicist and a visionary leader in the field of science and technology.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and extended his heartfelt condolences to Dr Kasturirangan’s family during this time of grief.