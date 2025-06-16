CI counsels business owners operating at night

Hanumakonda: LocalCI Matcha Shivakumar on Sunday conducted counselling for business owners who continue operating after 10:30 pm. He summoned the owners of lodges, tea stalls, tiffin centres and restaurants operating within the Hanumakonda police limits and held a counselling session at the PS.

He instructed that no stalls should remain open until midnight near the Hanumakonda bus stand, emphasising that all shops must be closed strictly by 10:30 PM.

He advised people not to loiter on roads during late hours.

Lodge owners were told to collect full details of the guests staying in their rooms, including phone numbers and Aadhaar card information, and not to rent rooms without valid identification. The CI warned that strict action would be taken if anti-social activities were found to be taking place in lodges.

He urged them to immediately report to the police if they notice