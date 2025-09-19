City’s identity, growth interlinked to traffic conditions: TG Governor

Hyderabad: The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, inaugurated a two-day Traffic & Road Safety Summit 2025 at Jal Vihar, Necklace Road, on Thursday. He emphasised that traffic is not merely about congestion but about saving lives, improving liveability, and building public trust. The Governor noted that a city’s identity and growth are inseparably tied to its traffic conditions, with safe and efficient mobility reflecting modernity, inclusivity, and progress.

The summit, hosted by the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) in collaboration with the Hyderabad City Police, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, traffic experts, and law enforcement officials. In his keynote address, Dev Varma highlighted the emotional connection of road safety and called for a shift from awareness to action, stating that citizens must not just know the rules but also follow them. He also stressed the importance of inclusive urban growth and collaboration across sectors.

Hyderabad City Commissioner CV Anand noted that this was HCSC’s first summit dedicated to traffic. He observed that with over 92 lakh vehicles and 1,500 new additions daily, traffic management is central to the city’s reputation as a safe and liveable place. The commissioner described congestion as both a quality-of-life and an economic challenge, highlighting initiatives such as ‘Operation ROPE’ (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), advanced signal management systems, and the deployment of 120 trained traffic marshals. Anand also acknowledged the 30 per cent pay incentive given to traffic police in recognition of their demanding work.

C Shekhar Reddy, Secretary General of HCSC, stressed that long-term traffic safety in Hyderabad can only be achieved through collective ownership. Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police, emphasised the need for multi-stakeholder participation. V Rajashekhar Reddy, Joint Secretary of the Traffic Forum HCSC, flagged issues such as vehicles growing faster than road capacity and weak integration in public transport.

He advocated for integrated urban mobility, smart traffic management with adaptive signals, and equitable infrastructure. D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic, concluded the summit by thanking participants and reaffirming the collective commitment to safer roads. He remarked that the summit was a beginning and that the insights and commitments made would guide future steps towards building a safer, smarter, and more resilient Hyderabad.