CM bets big on best mobility options to drive Future City
Proposals being mooted to move more than 40 million people across Telangana in the fastest time, in the greenest way, and at the lowest cost, the Chief Minister says
Hyderabad: The Telangana government envisaged plans to develop the world’s best mobility options in the proposed Future City, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said while delivering a speech on urban mobility at Davos summit.
Participating in the World Economic Forum and the CII-HMC roundtable, the Chief Minister said, “We are building a new Future City, a net zero city. We want to have the world's best mobility options in this city. We want our people to move fast, move at low cost and our government will build the infrastructure. We will now invite people to help us move more than 40 million people across Telangana, in the fastest time, in the greenest way, at the lowest cost.”
“Urban mobility is the foundation for cities' growth and future. And the growth of nations depends on the growth of cities. So urban mobility will, along with sustainability and environmental factors, decide the future of mankind,” he said, while adding that Hyderabad has a population of over 12 million and is growing fast. “Urban Mobility is to connect people inside my city, but also connect my city to towns and villages across the State,” he highlighted.
Revanth Reddy explained the new lines for Hyderabad Metro to over 100 kms, more than double of existing capacity are being developed. Ring Road outside Hyderabad - nearly 160 kms will connect all major towns and villages. Government was also planning to build a Regional Ring railway, around the Ring Road. Thus, people will have two circles of roads, and two circles of railway. Radial roads connecting these Rings will also be developed.
Since Telangana is a land-locked State, the CM said that a major dry port will also be developed to become a supply chain and warehousing hub. “We are also connecting this dry port to their closest port, called Machilipatnam port, with dedicated highway and a dedicated railway link. We also have to make it environmentally friendly. So we are removing nearly 3,000 public buses which are running on petrol or diesel, to Electric Buses. EVs are a big focus for us. We have removed all road tax and registration charges on all Electric Vehicles. Today, my state has the highest growth of EV sales in the entire India” he said.