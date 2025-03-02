CM greets Muslims as Ramzan month begins

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslims on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

In a media statement, the Chief Minister said that strict fasting and prayers offered by Muslims during the month of Ramzan reinforces spirituality and discipline. The Ramzan month spreads the message of serving to all humanity.

Emphasising that Telangana stands as a role model for the country in preserving secularism and religious harmony, CM said that the People's Government was already working tirelessly for the upliftment of minorities. He assured that the programmes meant for the development of the Muslim community will be implemented strictly. The Chief Minister wished that the Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Ramzan cheerfully and receive the blessings of almighty Allah.