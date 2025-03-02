  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM greets Muslims as Ramzan month begins

CM greets Muslims as Ramzan month begins
x
Highlights

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslims on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslims on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

In a media statement, the Chief Minister said that strict fasting and prayers offered by Muslims during the month of Ramzan reinforces spirituality and discipline. The Ramzan month spreads the message of serving to all humanity.

Emphasising that Telangana stands as a role model for the country in preserving secularism and religious harmony, CM said that the People's Government was already working tirelessly for the upliftment of minorities. He assured that the programmes meant for the development of the Muslim community will be implemented strictly. The Chief Minister wished that the Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Ramzan cheerfully and receive the blessings of almighty Allah.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick