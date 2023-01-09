CM KCR to campaign in Karnataka; back JD (S) in Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Sunday that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would actively campaign for and extend full support to the Janata Dal (Secular) in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled to be held in May this year.

She exuded confidence that a farmer-friendly government would come to power at the Centre after the 2024 general elections. Speaking at a meeting organised by JD(S) Gulbarga district president Balaraj Shiva Guthedhar in Kalaburagi of Karnataka, she said apart from KCR, all BRS leaders, including ministers, would tour Karnataka extensively in the days to come and seek votes in support of the JD (S) led by H D Kumaraswamy. She said "our aim is to bring JD(S) party to power in Karnataka and to make HD Kumaraswamy the CM of the State".

Rathod stated that KCR had prepared new agriculture and water policies to bring qualitative change across the country and ensure its progress.

The minister pointed out, "while the Telangana government offers Rs 2,016 as monthly pension to old-age people and single women, the BJP government in Karnataka is giving just Rs.600." She said none of the welfare and development programmes initiated by the Telangana government were being implemented in Karnataka.

While the Telangana government increased reservations for STs to 10 per cent in education and employment in government institutions, she stated the Karnataka government was not extending any support to tribals in the State.