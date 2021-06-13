CM KCR's fiat to babus: Perform or perish

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to put the performance of district authorities under the scanner and the government would not hesitate to act against the officials who fail to achieve targets in improving civic amenities in every village and municipal body.

During the day-long review with Additional Collectors, District Panchayat Officers and Municipal Commissioners at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister announced that he would adopt one district to monitor the implementation of the Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragati programmes in true spirit and make it a role model in the State. He said all districts should compete in implementing the programmes.

KCR said that the government was preparing Personal Appraisal Report (PAR) of all District Collectors to ascertain their performance.

Achieving targets under rural and urban development programme would be one of the criteria that would be considered during PAR.

It was also decided that the Chief Minister would visit Siddipet and Kamareddy on June 20 and the next day he will inaugurate the integrated Collectorate complex and lay the foundation stone for 24-floor multi-speciality hospital with a helipad facility in Warangal.

The CM said that he would be regularly visiting the districts and will personally monitor the developmental programmes and hence the district officials should understand the ground reality and perform their duties.

He asked the officials to constitute inter-departmental coordination committees in every district to address serious issues like the vaccination programme, outbreak of seasonal and communicable diseases, maintenance of hygiene in public places, construction of integrated markets, nurseries and public toilets.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to depute official teams to Kerala to study the rural development in the west coast State which had set a benchmark in the uplift of poor in the villages.

The Municipal authorities have been asked to create a government land bank in every urban local body and also submit a status report on development in every urban body, KCR instructed the officials to ensure the maintenance of proper layouts in the new property ventures coming up in towns.