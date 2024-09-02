CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre to Declare Flood Damage as a National Disaster

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged the central government to declare the damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in the state as a national disaster. During a high-level meeting to review the losses and ongoing relief efforts, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the severe impact of the floods and called for immediate support from the central government.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the flood damage and submit it to the Centre, detailing the extensive destruction in districts like Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, and other affected areas. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter, urging him to visit the flood-affected regions and provide immediate assistance.

As part of the immediate relief measures, the state government has allocated ₹5 crore to the most affected districts. Additionally, the families of those who lost their lives due to the floods will receive financial assistance of ₹5 lakh. The state has also decided to increase compensation for livestock lost, including cattle, goats, and sheep.

To ensure effective coordination of relief efforts, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the establishment of call centers in every district collectorate. He also directed the Command Control Center to remain fully operational to manage the emergency response.

In a significant move to enhance disaster response capabilities, the Chief Minister announced that eight police battalions in the state would receive training similar to that of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Chief Minister also instructed the city commissioners of Hyderabad to take proactive measures to prevent traffic issues in the wake of the floods, and to ensure immediate repairs to damaged roads. Problems related to electricity supply should also be promptly addressed.

The review meeting was attended by ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Chief Minister’s advisor V. Narendra Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Jitender, and other senior officials from various departments.

The state government continues to focus on comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures to support those affected by the devastating floods.