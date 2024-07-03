CM Revanth’s Delhi visit today to give shape to Cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be going to Delhi on Wednesday to meet the leaders of AICC, including party national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

This meeting assumes importance as a final decision regarding the expansion of the state cabinet and selecting the new PCC president is likely to be taken.

As far as cabinet expansion is concerned, it is being said that Revanth Reddy may induct four new ministers as against six vacancies. There are many aspirants in the race. According to one source, as of now there is no representation in the Council of Ministers from Nizamabad, Adilabad, Rangareddy district and Hyderabad.

But some say that the party had promised a berth to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy before he joined the Congress party. Similarly, Balu Nayak of Nalgonda district, Chennur MLA Vivek, Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao, Narasanpet MLA Donti Madhav Rao are among those who have been lobbying for a berth in the cabinet.

Along with finalisation of the names for cabinet, Revanth will also discuss the probable names for the post of Deputy Speaker, chief whips and PCC president. Party sources said that if the party high command decides to give PCC post to a BC then the Deputy Speaker or the chief whip could be from the Lambada community.

If the PCC president is from the ST community then the equations may change. From the BC community MLC and present working president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud are in the race for the PCC president’s post. Mahesh Kumar Goud had met AICC president Kharge on Tuesday. He is also said to be close to the Chief Minister.